NBA YoungBoy Accuses Label Of “Blackballing” Him: “I’m The Good Guy”

NBA YoungBoy says his label blackballed him and he’s clueless why.

The rapper went off on a rant over the weekend as he claimed that despite seeing success with his ‘Colors’ mixtape, his label has blackballed him and taken the project off of major streaming platforms. On Instagram, he said his mixtape couldn’t be found on any of the charts.

“I was going #1 two weeks straight weeks with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts. I don’t give a f*ck you still can’t stop me don’t sign to atlantic if you a artist they not gone support especially if you live a certain way,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again said about the label.

The Baton Rouge native released his highly anticipated mixtape in early January. The project caused controversy as it featured a song, “Bring The Hook,” that took shots at the late rapper, King Von.

The twenty-track project includes only one feature from a friend of NBA Youngboy, Quando Rondo, on a single titled “Gangsta.”

NBA YoungBoy is signed to Atlantic Records in a deal speculated to be a five-album deal worth $2 million in 2016. At the time, many felt the rapper had under-sold himself, but he has since grown to be one of the biggest names in rap over the last five years, proving correct some of those early speculations.

However, the issues with his label recently came to the fore where he shared his displeasure at his label for refusing his offer to buy back his masters in 2020. The rapper had shared that he offered the label his next five albums free in exchange for his masters, but they refused, calling the move “dirty game.”

In the meantime, ‘Colors’ has performed well since release but has never been number one as the rapper claims.

The mixtape debuted at #2 on the US albums chart, with 78K units sold the first week. The mixtape was edged out by a Spanish Disney album at number one.