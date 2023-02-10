National Housing Corporation Offers Refinancing Programme

Black Immigrant Daily News

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 10, 2023 (ZIZ ) The National Housing Corporation (NHC) is offering persons in arrears the opportunity to find the best options available to pay for their homes, by taking advantage of the refinancing programme that is being offered.

Participating in the Ministry of Sustainable Development’s Land fair, Supervisor at the Collections Department at NHC Helena Charles outlined how the refinancing programme works.

She said, “We are encouraging persons who are in arrears to come in, and we will select the best option available for them to help reduce their arrears,” .

Helena Charles, Supervisor at the Collections Department at NHC

“We certainly do need to get the numbers down because we need some of that money back so we can build more houses for other persons.”

