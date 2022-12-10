National Conservation Council general meeting next week Loop Cayman Islands

National Conservation Council general meeting next week

The National Conservation Council wishes to advise the public of the upcoming General Meeting Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 2pm.

The public are invited to observe the live stream of the meeting via the “CaymanIslandsDoE” YouTube channel or the ‘DoECayman’ Facebook page.

The complete Agenda with appendices is available for download at the NCC website at:

https://conservation.ky/…/2022-12-14-ncc-gm-agenda…

Public comments in advance of the meeting may be sent to [email protected] by Tuesday, 13 December.

