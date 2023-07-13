Naomi Osaka Shares First Photo Of Daughter Shai With Cordae

Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka can officially add mother and parent to her resume as she recently welcomed her daughter Shai with rapper boyfriend Cordae.

Baby Shai made her grand entrance to the world earlier this week, and her mom Naomi Osaka shared a cute photo of her for the very first time as she also hinted that she was ready to head back into the game. On Thursday, the Grand Slam champion shared a series of photos over the course of her pregnancy and one showing baby Shai in a tennis-decorated onesie.

“Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program,” she captioned the photo.

The photo of Shai does not reveal her face but her little arms and legs are visible as she lays across her mother’s legs. In another photo, Osaka stands in what seems to be a music studio as she cups her belly with both hands and looks down at it. She also shared photos from her labor room, one where she is makeup-less and wears a pair of classes.

Still, she also shared a celebratory moment, a set up with balloons that read “mom” while a picnic spread with a cheese board and a plate with fried chicken lay nearby.

Not much has been shared about Shai’s birth, but according to PEOPLE, she was born in Los Angeles without incident. Both mother and child were healthy after birth, the publication said.

Cordae has been more private than Naomi, but he paused his concert in Canada over the weekend to share some news with fans.

“My daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago, so I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai,” he said between breaks. “Love you, I’m going back home,” he added.

In the meantime, Naomi previously spoke about returning to the court after having her daughter. The pro tennis player previously took a mental health break before she became pregnant.