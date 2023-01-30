Murdered Carapo trio identified

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

A crime scene investigator is seen processing the area where three people were shot dead at Rose Drive, Carapo on Saturday.

– Angelo Marcelle

THE three people found murdered in a car in Carapo on Saturday afternoon have been identified.

They are brothers Curtis Dobson, 31, Justin Paul, 25, and Paul’s girlfriend Shalini Shivnanand, 25. The three were shot at Rose Drive, Carapo on Saturday around 2.50 pm.

Paul and Shivnanand died on the scene while Dobson died at the Arima Health Facility.

The couple lived at Temple Street, Chanka Trace, El Socorro while Dobson lived at Peytonville Road, Carapo.

In two unrelated murders, the owner of a bar and mini-mart and a gang member were killed in separate incidents.

Police said at about 4.30 pm on Sunday, a gunman approached Sherwin Bernard at his business place along the Toco Main Road, Sangre Grande pretending to purchase an LPG gas tank.

When he came out to attend to the “customer,” the killer shot him, stole a pack of cigarettes and escaped in a waiting Nissan Tiida.

Hours earlier a man, who police said was a known gang member of the Seven (7) gang, was found at the side of the road with bullet wounds. The deceased, Nkosi Lewis, 28, was found along Second Caledonia, Morvant, at about 10.25 am and taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was declared dead.

Lewis lived at Pasea Street, Tunapuna

NewsAmericasNow.com