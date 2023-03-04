Munro-Knight: Season of Emancipation a celebration of culture Loop Barbados

Munro-Knight: Season of Emancipation a celebration of culture
Black Immigrant Daily News

The Season of Emancipation runs from April 14 to August 27

Season Of Emancipation a celebration of culture

The Season of Emancipation will be a five-month celebration of Barbadian culture and heritage.

Senator Dr Shantal Munro-Knight, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with the responsibility for culture, emphasised that season which kicks off on April 14 and runs until August 27, will comprise a range of activities which explored national identity under the theme “Reimagine the past and celebrating the future”.

While speaking at the launch of the Season of Emancipation and Crop Over 2023 on Friday at Ilaro Court, Munro-Knight stressed that the season will be reflected in every corner of Barbados, in communities, homes, and the businesses.

“What we are giving to the world that is different is an entire season of immersing in Barbadian culture. Yes, we will have Crop Over as we know it. Yes, will we have the celebrations and pandemoniums…but what we are giving to the world and to Barbados is an entire season of culture.

“We fully understand and appreciate that Crop Over, while a signal event, while important, it means something outside of what we do on Kadooment Day. . . . We remind ourselves that the expression of Kadooment, has something to do with history, it was connected to history and our colonial past and that meant something and continues to mean something,” she remarked.

The signature events for the Season of Emancipation include:

April 14 – The Anniversary of the Bussa Rebellion April 28 – National Heroes Day Community Volunteer Project May 1 – Barbados Workers’ Union: It’s About You Family Day and PicnicMay 25 – Africa Day Hair and Dress Online CompetitionMay 25 – Africa Day Story hour: Under the Casuarina TreeJune 12 – Celebration of Cuffee in SpeightstownJuly 26 – Day of National Significance Folk ConcertJuly 31 – Even of Emancipation Thanksgiving ServicesAugust 1 – Emancipation Day Procession August 17 – Marcus Garvey Day Entrepenurship ChallengeAugust 23 – UN International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition Lecture and Movie NightAugust 27 – Jackie Open Day Commemoration Music Symposium

