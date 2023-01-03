Mt Hope man shot during argument

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 26-YEAR-OLD Mt Hope man was in critical but stable condition after being shot several times during an argument on Tuesday morning.

Police said the man was at his Sorillo Drive home at around 8.45 am when he was approached by two men.

An argument ensued and one of the men shot the victim several times in the head, neck and back before getting in a blue dump truck and driving off.

Residents heard the gunshots later took the man to hospital where he was treated and remained warded up to Tuesday night. St Joseph police visited the area and are continuing enquiries.

