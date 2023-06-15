The content originally appeared on: Diario

“The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want. He makes me to lie down on green pastures. He leads me besides still waters.He restores my soul” Ps. 23:1,2

With deep sympathy we hereby announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother:

Ms. Luisa Estela Arrow e/v Banfield *31 March 1933 – †13 June 2023

Left to mourn her loss: Husband: †Vincent BanfieldChildren: †Geoffrey Banfield †Pamela Banfield Hubert Banfield Deborah Banfield Grace BanfieldAs a daughter & son: Ramoncito & Astaria CroesGranchildren: Geoffrey jr. Banfield – Randy Banfield – Marlon Banfield – Arnold Banfield Ryan Mitchell – Jayson Banfield – Henry Wilson – Jeandrina Banfield Shamila Banfield – Jean-Nuare Erasmus – Jeandruw Erasmus – Junior jr. LevenstonGreat Grandchildren: Kevin Banfield – Keyborn Banfield – D’Angelo Banfield – Damien Banfield Amaya Mae Banfield – Shariella Croes-Erasmus – Jahmier Stamper – Nazeli Stamper Jahiem Stamper – Jakeem Wilson – Jereni Berkhoff – Jeffino Jeferts – Jaylinn Levenston Nieces and Nephews: †Steven Arrow †Humberto Arrow Cassandra Arrow †Donny Arrow Carlos Arrow Deborah & Catherine Arrow Christiana Arron Hoek & FamilyGodchildren: Julie & Alfredo Jones Angela Arindell & Family Glen Richardson Michelline IllidgeSon in Law: Junior LevenstonCousins: Amelie Illidge & Family, Wendell Barry, Nelsie, Bernice, DannyComader: †Rubia Withfield, †Elfrida Carter & Family, †Arline TearrSister in Law: Olimpia & Family, Enid BanfieldClose Friends: †Martha Blijden & Family Reynaldo Sprott Corah Woodly Marie Celere Cheryl Richardson †Ortencia Joyce & †Arthuro Levenston Florentina Edwards & Children Rosita & Jacenia Ellis Jadira & Jaydelynn Vriend Stella Tearr, Anette & Jennifer

We apologize if in our moment of sorrow we forgot to mention anyone.

The ceremony will take place on Friday 16th of June, 2023 at Olive Tree Funeral Care & Crematory from 6pm to 8pm. Followed by Cremation amongst close relatives.

After the ceremony we will not be receiving any condolences at Home.



