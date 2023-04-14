The content originally appeared on: Diario

Blessed are those who mourn,

for they will be comforted

(Matthew 5:4).

It is with great sadness that we

announce the home going of our beloved daughter,

sister, mother, aunt, grandmother,

great grandmother, mother in-law & friend

MS. JOAN MARIE RICHARDSON

SUNRISE 12-05-1950 SUNSET 31-03-2023

Daughter:

Jessy Jeoffrey Johnson

Sons:

Jerry Jeoffrey, Julian Jeoffrey

Daughter in-law:

Elizabeth Matos Matos Jeoffrey

Son in-law:

Gray Johnson

Like daughters:

Adelma Romney, Maria Dirks

Like son:

Jahir Morgan

Sister:

+ Diana Richardson

Brother:

Raul Franken

Aunts:

Elita Ras & Family

Lucia Lake-Eights & Famliy,

+ Christobel a.k.a Mamasita Lake & Family

Uncles:

+ Oswald Richardson & Family,

+ Jose Lake Sr. & Family,

+ Austin a.k.a Son Lake & Family

Grandchildren:

Juvienca Jeoffrey, Gina Maduro, Wesley Jeoffrey,

Jordan Everts, Junisha Henry, Jona Jeoffrey,

Joel Richardson, Jonathan Haddocks, Milou Jeoffrey

Great grandchildren:

Jeremiah Maduro, + J’dieuñee & Jalainy Jeoffrey,

Isayen & Amaya-lee Knel, Jéleyah Henry,

Nieces & Nephews:

Vale Richardson & Family, Kelvin Richardson & Family,

Flor Richardson & Family, Angele Larmoy & Family

Godchildren:

Miriam Vrolijk, Vale Richardson & Kelvin Richardson

Father of her children:

+ Dennis Jeoffrey

Team Joan:

Ruthlyn & Sheila Gario, Romena Knel & Family, Johan Hyman a.k.a Max,

Tamiko Lake, Shannon Scot, Bianca Philips, Darlene Edwardo, Gray Johnson,

Jamar Boekhoudt, Gloria Buddy (Aruba), Antonia Canhigh(SXM),

Glenda Mussen(SXM), Belkis Claxton(SXM), Tanchi Clara Lopes (EUX)

Bestfriends:

Monique Campagnard, Orilia Pompier

Cousins:

To numerous to mention

Related to:

Richardson, Lake, Vrolijk, Hayer-Hoftijzer, Carter, Gordon, Franken, Ras,

Jeoffrey, Eights, Everts, Dirksz, Krozendijk, Orman, Maduro, Manuela, Romeo,

Peters, Groen, Gario, Labega, Wilson, Rouse, Ruan, Herzt, Hawley, Quashie,

Artsen, Bowers, Sample, Illidge, Illis, Gumbs & Romney.

The family would like to thank you for the

condolences & kind expressions of sympathy

shown following Joan’s passing.

Your support at this difficult time is very much

appreciated and a great comfort to all of the family.

If we forgot to mention any names during our time of grief,

we sincerely apologize.