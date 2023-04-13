The content originally appeared on: Diario
Blessed are those who mourn,
for they will be comforted
(Matthew 5:4).
It is with great sadness that we
announce the home going of our beloved daughter,
sister, mother, aunt, grandmother,
great grandmother, mother in-law & friend
MS. JOAN MARIE RICHARDSON
SUNRISE 12-05-1950 SUNSET 31-03-2023
Daughter:
Jessy Jeoffrey Johnson
Sons:
Jerry Jeoffrey, Julian Jeoffrey
Daughter in-law:
Elizabeth Matos Matos Jeoffrey
Son in-law:
Gray Johnson
Like daughters:
Adelma Romney, Maria Dirks
Like son:
Jahir Morgan
Sister:
+ Diana Richardson
Brother:
Raul Franken
Aunts:
Elita Ras & Family
Lucia Lake-Eights & Famliy,
+ Christobel a.k.a Mamasita Lake & Family
Uncles:
+ Oswald Richardson & Family,
+ Jose Lake Sr. & Family,
+ Austin a.k.a Son Lake & Family
Grandchildren:
Juvienca Jeoffrey, Gina Maduro, Wesley Jeoffrey,
Jordan Everts, Junisha Henry, Jona Jeoffrey,
Joel Richardson, Jonathan Haddocks, Milou Jeoffrey
Great grandchildren:
Jeremiah Maduro, + J’dieuñee & Jalainy Jeoffrey,
Isayen & Amaya-lee Knel, Jéleyah Henry,
Nieces & Nephews:
Vale Richardson & Family, Kelvin Richardson & Family,
Flor Richardson & Family, Angele Larmoy & Family
Godchildren:
Miriam Vrolijk, Vale Richardson & Kelvin Richardson
Father of her children:
+ Dennis Jeoffrey
Team Joan:
Ruthlyn & Sheila Gario, Romena Knel & Family, Johan Hyman a.k.a Max,
Tamiko Lake, Shannon Scot, Bianca Philips, Darlene Edwardo, Gray Johnson,
Jamar Boekhoudt, Gloria Buddy (Aruba), Antonia Canhigh(SXM),
Glenda Mussen(SXM), Belkis Claxton(SXM), Tanchi Clara Lopes (EUX)
Bestfriends:
Monique Campagnard, Orilia Pompier
Cousins:
To numerous to mention
Related to:
Richardson, Lake, Vrolijk, Hayer-Hoftijzer, Carter, Gordon, Franken, Ras,
Jeoffrey, Eights, Everts, Dirksz, Krozendijk, Orman, Maduro, Manuela, Romeo,
Peters, Groen, Gario, Labega, Wilson, Rouse, Ruan, Herzt, Hawley, Quashie,
Artsen, Bowers, Sample, Illidge, Illis, Gumbs & Romney.
The family would like to thank you for the
condolences & kind expressions of sympathy
shown following Joan’s passing.
Your support at this difficult time is very much
appreciated and a great comfort to all of the family.
If we forgot to mention any names during our time of grief,
we sincerely apologize.