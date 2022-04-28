The content originally appeared on: Diario
I will lift up mine eyes to the hills,
from whence cometh my help.
My help cometh from the Lord,
which made Heaven and earth.
Psalm 121:1-2.
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved:
Mrs. LUCIA IONA HAZEL- HODGE
better known as: Moms, Moeder, Miss Lucia, Sis. Hazel.
Sunrise: March 20th 1925
Sunset: April 18th 2022
wife of the late Wilfred Hazel.
Left to cherish her memories are her:
Children:
Vincent and Doris Hazel & family (Holland)
David Richardson & family (England)
† Linda and Winston Halman (Aruba)
Herman and Leonie Hazel & family (Holland)
Cisco and Jean Hazel & family (Holland)
Jeanette Hazel & family (Aruba / Holland)
Irvin (Mighty Reds) and Judith Hazel & family (Aruba / Holland)
Charles Hazel & family (Holland / Aruba)
James Hazel (Dick, Bubbles) & family (Aruba / Holland)
Sisters:
Elaine Edwards-Hodge & family (England)
Bernice Richardson & family (England)
Linda Hazel & family (Aruba)
Audrey Clyne & family (Puerto Rico)
Grands:
Dave, Allan, Ethan, Frank, Hester, Francisco, Wanethka, Debbrina, Irve,
Husani, Raymicheal, Charisma, Shefton, Derrol, Clifford, Sharleen,
Shante, Charissa, Diana, Janine, Jamie, Rachel, Jameson, Arina, Athina,
Diana-Marie, Shevron.
Great-grands:
44 great-grandchildren in: Aruba, Curacao, Holland
Nieces, nephews, cousins, too numerous to mention, in: Aruba, Curaçao, Anguilla,
U.S.A., St.Maarten, Holland, England, St.Thomas, Puerto Rico, Germany.
Lucia Iona Hazel – Hodge was related to the following families:
Hazel, Hodge, Rabsatt, Edwards, Clyne, Richardson, Fleming, Gumbs, Pretty, Connor, Halman, Heeward, Celaire, James,
Rumnit, Dellimore, Craigg, Stennett, Cornett, McBene-Courtar, Levestone, Goerdajal, Gei, Koolman, Geerman, Jansen, Schmidt.
Sister Hazel was a faithful member of the Methodist Christ Church Women’s League.
White Road neighbours: Miss Emily, Miss Paul, Cecilia, Dina, Pedrito, Kling, Pieternella, Murray.
Viewing:Thursday, the 28th of April, 2022:
at: Pray funeral home
time: 7 to 9 pm
The family invites you to attend the laying to rest of the late Lucia Hazel – Hodge on:
Friday, the 29th of April, 2022:
thanksgiving service at the:
Christ Church Methodist Church, Amalia van Solmsstraat 1, San Nicolas
viewing: from 1.00 pm until 2.45 pm.
service: from 3.00 pm until 4.00 pm and from thence to the cemetery at Sabana Basora.
If in our sorrow we have forgotten to mention anyone, please accept our sincere apologies.