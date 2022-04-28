Mrs. LUCIA IONA HAZEL- HODGE

Mrs. LUCIA IONA HAZEL- HODGE
I will lift up mine eyes to the hills,

from whence cometh my help.

My help cometh from the Lord,

which made Heaven and earth.

Psalm 121:1-2. 

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved:

 Mrs. LUCIA  IONA HAZEL- HODGE

better known as: Moms, Moeder, Miss Lucia, Sis. Hazel.

Sunrise: March 20th 1925

Sunset: April 18th 2022
wife of the late Wilfred Hazel.

 Left  to cherish her memories are her:

Children:

Vincent and Doris Hazel & family (Holland)

David Richardson & family (England)

† Linda and Winston Halman (Aruba)

Herman and Leonie Hazel & family (Holland)

Cisco and Jean Hazel & family (Holland)

Jeanette Hazel & family (Aruba / Holland)

Irvin (Mighty Reds) and Judith Hazel & family (Aruba / Holland)

Charles Hazel & family (Holland / Aruba)

James Hazel (Dick, Bubbles) & family (Aruba / Holland) 

 Sisters: 

Elaine Edwards-Hodge & family (England)

Bernice Richardson & family (England)

Linda Hazel & family (Aruba)

Audrey Clyne & family (Puerto Rico)

 Grands:

Dave, Allan, Ethan, Frank, Hester, Francisco, Wanethka, Debbrina, Irve,

Husani, Raymicheal, Charisma, Shefton, Derrol, Clifford, Sharleen,

Shante, Charissa, Diana, Janine, Jamie, Rachel, Jameson, Arina, Athina,

Diana-Marie, Shevron.        

Great-grands:

44 great-grandchildren in: Aruba, Curacao, Holland

 Nieces, nephews, cousins, too numerous to mention, in: Aruba, Curaçao, Anguilla,

U.S.A., St.Maarten, Holland, England, St.Thomas, Puerto Rico, Germany.

Lucia Iona Hazel – Hodge was related to the following families:

Hazel, Hodge, Rabsatt, Edwards, Clyne, Richardson, Fleming, Gumbs, Pretty, Connor, Halman, Heeward, Celaire, James,

Rumnit, Dellimore, Craigg, Stennett, Cornett, McBene-Courtar, Levestone, Goerdajal, Gei, Koolman, Geerman, Jansen, Schmidt. 

 Sister Hazel was a faithful member of the Methodist Christ Church Women’s League. 

White Road neighbours: Miss Emily, Miss Paul, Cecilia, Dina, Pedrito, Kling, Pieternella, Murray.

 Viewing:Thursday, the 28th of April, 2022:

at: Pray funeral home

time: 7 to 9 pm 

The family invites you to attend the laying to rest of the late Lucia Hazel – Hodge on:

 Friday, the 29th of April, 2022:

thanksgiving service at the:

Christ Church Methodist Church, Amalia van Solmsstraat 1, San Nicolas

viewing: from 1.00 pm  until 2.45 pm.

service:  from 3.00 pm until 4.00 pm and from thence to the cemetery at Sabana Basora.

 If in our sorrow we have forgotten to mention anyone, please accept our sincere apologies.

