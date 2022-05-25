The content originally appeared on: Diario

Within thy Sacred Bosom O Lord

May her precious soul find rest

Thy will be done O Lord thy God

Thou knowest what is best.

With deep sympathy

we announce the passing away of:

Mrs. Elizabeth Gertrude Richard

Better known as “Liz or Gertrude”

*14-01-1935 – †02-05-2022

Left to mourn:

Her children:



Judith Danker-Lee Riviears and Michael Danker

Anthony Lee Riviears

Grandchildren:

Christopher Danker and Estefanie Hernandez Lugo

Urvin Danker and Joviane Smith

Siblings:

Mrs. Grace Richard, in Aruba,

Mr. Ulric Richard Sr. and Mrs. Juanita Richard, in New York,

Mr. Lloyd Richard, in Aruba,

Mrs. Mary-Agnes Richard, in Curacao,

Mrs. Muriel Pantophlet, in Aruba,

†Mr. Frank Richard and Mrs. Elfa Richard, in New York,

†Mr. George Richard and Mrs. Emilia Richard, in Corpus Christy Texas.

Mrs Elizabeth Richard is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and family members among:

Richard, Lee Riviears, Danker, Lindor, Caton, Raymond, Mc Larens, Mc Kenzie, Mc Cloud,

Blaize, Leerdam, Maduro, Cos, Corasol, Lugo, Smith, Simon, Nathilen, Mitchel Pantophlet and Lendore.

Please accept our apology, if we forgot to mention anyone that played an important role in Mrs. Elizabeth Richard’s life.

On the behalf of the Richard and Lee Riviears family, we would like to say a special thank you to the following people in St. Croix:

Bishop Esron Grey, Family Sylvester, Mrs. Prudence Tuitt Edwards, Family Samuel,

Mrs. Monica Jackman, Mrs. Doilyn, Mr. Richardson, Mrs. Evanson,

the Management, Staff & neighbors of Louis E Brown Senior Villa in Fredricksted

and all of the Church members at the New Testament Church of God.

We would like to invite everyone to the celebration of life in honor of

Mrs. Elizabeth Gertrude Richard that will take place on Friday May the 27th 2022 at

Pray Funeral Home San Nicolaas from 2pm to 4pm.

Followed by the burial at the Catholic Cemetery in San Nicolaas.

We apologize that we will not be receiving condolences at home after the funeral.