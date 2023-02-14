Morvant shootings leave pensioner, 2 others critically injured

Black Immigrant Daily News

TWO men, 69 and 26, and a 52-year-old woman are all warded in critical condition at hospital after they were shot in two separate incidents in Morvant on Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, police were alerted to a shooting at Pelican Extension, Morvant, just after noon. On arrival they were told that 52-year-old Emily Williams had been taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Checks at the hospital revealed she was in a critical condition.

Police said they had no further information and were investigating the shooting.

In the second shooting, pensioner Terry Wilson was shot in his yard, next to where Jean Vaughn Matthews lives. Both men live at Jacobin Street, Morvant.

Police said that at about 6.10 pm a silver Toyota Aqua stopped in front of Matthews’ home and a gunman got out. Matthews, who was outside his home, saw the gunman and ran into Wilson’s yard. Wilson was sitting in his gallery.

The gunman shot at Matthews before getting back into the car and escaping.

Matthews was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre and Wilson was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital. Both men were critically injured, police said.

Police said they recovered ten spent shells at the scene: seven .45mm and three 9mm.

