Morocco upset Spain on penalties at World Cup

Morocco’s head coach Walid Regragui is thrown in the air at the end of the World Cup round of 16 match against Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

MOROCCO created the first upset in the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a victory over 2010 World Cup winners Spain at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.

The teams battled to a 0-0 tie after regulation time and an additional 30 minutes of extra time.

Like Japan on Monday, Spain’s penalties were not firmly struck and lacked placement. Spain missed their first three penalties as Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets all failed to convert past Morocco goal-keeper Yassine Bounou.

Morocco scored three of their first four penalty kicks to win 3-0. Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi all scored, but Badr Benoun’s effort was saved by Spain goal-keeper Unai Simon.

This is the first time Morocco have advanced to the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Their best previous showing was a round of 16 appearance in 1986.

Morocco will face the winner of the match between Portugal and Switzerland at 11 am on Saturday.

