Impresion falso di turismo como salbabida social ta peligroso! Tur ciudadano mester busca solucion na e instancia concerni prome cu acudi na Bureau Ombudsman Aumento den turistanan na Aruba cu antes tabata bishita Soul Beach Music Festival Falta di planificacion y maneho efectivo di DPL no por afecta su personal AWAA ta haci otro yamada na Pueblo di Aruba pa inscribi mascotanan di cas pa sterilisacion GRATIS 2025 Dia di Museo na Muchila Creativo tabata un exito y a atrae publico varia
World News

More than 95 percent of Gaza’s agricultural land unusable, UN warns 

26 May 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Less than five percent of the Gaza Strip’s cropland is able to be cultivated, according to a new geospatial assessment from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

The FAO described the situation as “alarming” on Monday, warning that the destruction of agricultural infrastructure amid Israel’s war on Gaza is “further deteriorating food production capacity and exacerbating the risk of famine”.

list of 4 items

list 1 of 4

These are the latest child victims of Israel’s genocide in Gaza

list 2 of 4

US citizen charged with trying to attack US embassy branch in Tel Aviv

list 3 of 4

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to launch aid deliveries despite losing chief

list 4 of 4

Israeli strikes kill more than 50 as school and housing hit

end of list

The joint assessment found that more than 80 percent of Gaza’s total cropland has been damaged, while 77.8 percent of that land is now inaccessible to farmers. Only 688 hectares (1,700 acres), or 4.6 percent of cropland, remains available for cultivation.

The destruction has extended to Gaza’s greenhouses and water sources, with 71.2 percent of greenhouses and 82.8 percent of agricultural wells also damaged.

“This level of destruction is not just a loss of infrastructure – it is a collapse of Gaza’s agrifood system and of lifelines,” said Beth Bechdol, FAO’s deputy director-general.

Advertisement

“What once provided food, income, and stability for hundreds of thousands is now in ruins. With cropland, greenhouses, and wells destroyed, local food production has ground to a halt. Rebuilding will require massive investment –  and a sustained commitment to restore both livelihoods and hope.”

The findings follow the release of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis earlier this month, which warned that Gaza’s entire population is facing a critical risk of famine after 19 months of war, mass displacement, and severe restrictions on humanitarian aid.

While Israel announced last week that it would allow “minimal” aid deliveries into Gaza, humanitarian organisations have warned that the trickle of supplies is failing to reach Gaza’s starving population.

Meanwhile, Israeli air attacks continue to kill dozens of Palestinians every day in Gaza.

On Monday, Israeli forces bombed a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City, sparking a fire and killing at least 36 Palestinians, including several children.

More than 50 people were killed in Israeli attacks across the enclave since dawn, according to health officials.

 

Support us

Related News

16 May 2025

Trump calls on Iran to ‘move quickly’ on nuclear proposal 

12 May 2025

China and US agree 90-day tariff suspension as trade war talks extended 

14 May 2025

Qatar says recent Israeli Gaza attacks show lack of interest in ceasefire 

03 May 2025

Israelis protest for captives, against Netanyahu’s Gaza war expansion 