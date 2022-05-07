More than 30 dead after a massive explosion destroyed a hotel in Havana, Cuba

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Havana (CNN)At least 32 people have died, and 19 remain missing following Friday’s explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Red Cross official Gloria Bonnin told Cuba’s state-run Prensa Latina News Agency on Saturday.

The state-run company Gaviota that manages the hotel said 11 workers died in the blast and 13 remain missing. A Cuban-American woman is among the injured, according to Dalila Alba Gonzalez, a Ministry of Tourism spokesperson.

A gas leak is thought to be the cause of the explosion, according to the Cuban Presidential Office, which said that more details would follow.

“Everything indicates that the explosion was caused by an accident,” the Cuban Presidential Office said in a tweet.

According to preliminary data, a child and a pregnant woman were among those who died, it said.

