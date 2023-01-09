MOM builds house for WCB pensioner

Black Immigrant Daily News

Acting President, Brigadier (retd) Mark Phillips on Sunday handed over a new house to a West Berbice pensioner as part of Men on Mission West Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) chapter.

Lowawatty Ramroop, 71, had been experiencing difficulties acquiring funding to repair home, which was in a dilapidated state.

According to the pensioner, the boards were being replaced with nylon bags as they fell out. Windows could not open and both the sun and rain freely reigned through the huge spaces on the roof.

The one-bedroom house was built in 46 hours after the dilapidated structure was pulled down last Monday.

Project coordinator, Fizal Jaffarally explained that he reached out to the private sector and they readily gave their assistance.

Both contractors from Region Five and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) pooled resources including providing labour to have the building demolished and replaced in 46 hours.

The Guyana Power and Light along with Guyana Water Inc also played their parts in ensuring a fresh start for ‘Aunty Vivian’ as she is called.

One of the donors Keen Reid representing his colleagues pointed out that it was a privilege to be able to serve.

“When the Men on Mission programme was launched, we were called on to be supportive of each other, to help to develop community projects along with mental health issues and a few other things. Because of this as soon as Mr Jaffarally called to support this project and he told us about Aunt Viv’s plight at that moment, we jumped on the opportunity and immediately came to make contributions to ensure that this project is a success.”

According to Phillips, the goal is to have 150 such projects around the country this year.

“Men on Mission was launched by His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali late last year in keeping with the One Guyana initiative. Its mission is to improve the lives of vulnerable people throughout Guyana. The is the first project for Men on Mission Region Five chapter and they have some savings from this project and they are in the process of identifying another project,” the PM told the small gathering which had come to witness the handing over of the house.

The Prime Minister said he was honored but at the same time happy to be handing over the new building to the pensioner.

Lowawatty Ramroop has two grandchildren who lives with her.

NewsAmericasNow.com