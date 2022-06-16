Model Claims Kanye West Told Her To Twerk Naked In Future’s Miami Studio

It’s no secret that Kanye West loves a good muse. He’s often spoken about using his ex-wife Kim Kardashian as his muse to get the creative juices flowing.

It seems that a new woman is claiming that she might have been the muse for the Donda 2 rapper.

A woman going by the name of She A Greek Freak on Instagram has popped up on the Sofia F Podcast, claiming that she was asked by the rapper to join him and Future while they were in the studio.

She said she had met the rapper in Miami, and he had gone back to Los Angeles, but when he returned, he asked her to join him in the studio, which she did, thinking she was going to get an opportunity to see Kanye West work and also show him her music.

“I met him that night, got his number, he like went back to L.A and the next time he was in Miami he was like ‘come over to Future’s house like we’re in the studio.’

So I go there pulling up, cause like they’re in the studio I want to see them make music and I want to show him my music,” she said.

She added that as she arrived, Kanye West made the strange request which she later said she obliged without hesitation.

“He literally has me come in the studio and get butt a** naked and just like twerk in front of him and all of his friends,” she said.

“He says ‘get naked’, and I was like ok,” she said Kanye told her as soon as she arrived.

When asked about it, the woman said she was twerking around the studio and not trying to disturb the rapper.

“He was working on his album Donda 2 so like it was loud and I didn’t want to be like…just want to be a fly on the wall,” she continues.

The model, who has been identified as Aliza Jane, has not supplied any proof of her allegation, and Kanye nor Future have responded.