Missed Thanksgiving? Go for Sunday brunch instead! Loop Jamaica

If you’re reading this, you may have missed out on several local Thanksgiving dinners around town and around the island.

On Thursday, when, traditionally, the rest of the world celebrated a day of communion and sharing – in various ways – there was merriment on The Rock, too.

The “T-Day” game plan was simple: some organized a clambake for close friends and family; others stepped out on the town for gatherings at local eateries; some, in smaller groups, took the time to reflect on loved ones, and others looked to their regular watering hole around town for dinner.

In case you missed it, there’s always brunch! Loop Lifestyle lists five local haunts to check in this weekend.

Broken Plate – Weekend Brunch

Who said Jamaicans should only brunch on a Sunday? Saturday is also worthwhile and happening at Broken Plate every week. Imagine that!

With Octopi fritters, jerk lamb tacos, steak waffle sandwiches, and French toast among the fare offerings; bottomless booze options in mimosas, sangrias, and Aperol Spritz grant you all you can drink within an hour.

We highly recommend making a reservation.

Terra Nova – Sunday brunch

Many Kingstonians – especially those that ‘do road’ – understand that Sunday brunch at the Terra Nova All Suite Hotel in Kingston is a Sunday hotspot.

And, if you’re experiencing FOMO from no Thanksgiving festivities this year, brunch at the Terra Nova may just do the trick.

AC Hotel Kingston – Sunday brunch

Kingston’s chicest cosmopolitan haunt is open to Sunday Brunch, and while it’s highly likely that you’ll run into football fanatics #worldcup, this Sunday is an Aperol Spritz kinda Sunday.

Delectable buffet-style dishes, signature cocktails, and more are on offer between the hours of 12 and 3 pm.

Jakes Treasure Beach Farm to Table

At Jakes Treasure Beach, the Thanksgiving festivities kick off on Saturday. “We’ll have a special farm-to-table dinner”, reads a statement from the hotel’s website, inviting current and prospective guess to “gather down the long table dotted with delicious, locally grown dishes served with more than a dash of bonhomie” plus a big bonfire to “light the spirits”.

The Wine Shop Meze Bistro

This watering hole made the list because the second and fourth Sundays are special at The Wine Shop Ja. Between the hours of 2 and 9 pm, the group offers live music, and this Sunday happens to be a fourth.

Sunday ReWine, anyone?

