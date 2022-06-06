The content originally appeared on: Diario
The Lord is my shepherd I shall not want.
He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.
He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
With deep sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved:
Miss. Mary Agatha Simon
better known as: “Sayo”
Left to mourn her are her:
Children:
Norman Arndell
Bienvenido Gibbs
†Cassandra Debby Gibbs
Wendell Simon
Dean Simon
Donny Wilson
Grand children:
Dean Simon jr. “DJ” & family
Chevin Mikey Flanders
As children:
Reneil Conliffe
Algenis Turnbull
Siblings:
†William Hodge & family
†Florence Hodge & family
†Melva Scarborough & family
†Roland Simon & family
†Conrad Babadou Simon & family
Winston Simon & family
Brenda Simon and family
Jonathan Simon & family
†Renaldo Simon & family
Anna Simon & family
God-children:
†Derick Steward
Serio Romney
Marisol Lopez
Baldwin Smith
Care-taker:
Carmen Nadal
Like family:
Arrindell, Brown, Milton, Nedd, Celestina, York, Milton, Brown,
Vanterpool, Gumbs, Flanders, Kingsale, Clarke, Cooper, Heyliger
She was related to:
Simon, Carti, Mardenborough, Hodge, Wilson, Arrindell, Jack, Baarh, Hutchinson,
Bricen, Brooks, Tejeda, Panthophlet, Halley, Balborda, Alexander, Wilson,Romney,Malbert Stewart, Ashby, Tromp, Smith.
We as a family would like to apologize to any relatives and/or friends that we might’ve forgotten in our time of bereavement.
Funeral will be held on Wednesday July 8th 2022 at the Pray Funeral Home in San NIcolaas from 2pm until 4pm and then burial at the Central Cemetery at Sabana Basora.
Opportunity for the condolences will be held on Tuesday July 7th 2022 at the Pray Funeral Home in San Nicolaas from 7pm to 9pm.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Casa Cuna Progresso, there will be a donation box available for this kind and thoughtful gesture.