The Lord is my shepherd I shall not want.

He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

With deep sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved:

Miss. Mary Agatha Simon

better known as: “Sayo”

Left to mourn her are her:

Children:

Norman Arndell

Bienvenido Gibbs

†Cassandra Debby Gibbs

Wendell Simon

Dean Simon

Donny Wilson

Grand children:

Dean Simon jr. “DJ” & family

Chevin Mikey Flanders

As children:

Reneil Conliffe

Algenis Turnbull

Siblings:

†William Hodge & family

†Florence Hodge & family

†Melva Scarborough & family

†Roland Simon & family

†Conrad Babadou Simon & family

Winston Simon & family

Brenda Simon and family

Jonathan Simon & family

†Renaldo Simon & family

Anna Simon & family

God-children:

†Derick Steward

Serio Romney

Marisol Lopez

Baldwin Smith

Care-taker:

Carmen Nadal

Like family:

Arrindell, Brown, Milton, Nedd, Celestina, York, Milton, Brown,

Vanterpool, Gumbs, Flanders, Kingsale, Clarke, Cooper, Heyliger

She was related to:

Simon, Carti, Mardenborough, Hodge, Wilson, Arrindell, Jack, Baarh, Hutchinson,

Bricen, Brooks, Tejeda, Panthophlet, Halley, Balborda, Alexander, Wilson,Romney,Malbert Stewart, Ashby, Tromp, Smith.

We as a family would like to apologize to any relatives and/or friends that we might’ve forgotten in our time of bereavement.

Funeral will be held on Wednesday July 8th 2022 at the Pray Funeral Home in San NIcolaas from 2pm until 4pm and then burial at the Central Cemetery at Sabana Basora.

Opportunity for the condolences will be held on Tuesday July 7th 2022 at the Pray Funeral Home in San Nicolaas from 7pm to 9pm.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Casa Cuna Progresso, there will be a donation box available for this kind and thoughtful gesture.