Ministry Says Public Funds Not Used To Fund Casimir’s Trip To FIFA World Cup Finals – St. Lucia Times News

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports has described as ‘demonstrably false’, social media claims that taxpayers’ money funded Minister Kenson Casimir’s trip to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals.

A Ministry release on Monday disclosed that FIFA invited the Minister of Youth Development and Sports to attend the event.

The release also noted that FIFA arranged and funded accommodation, flights, and stadium entry.

“The Ministry requested funding on his behalf for meals and subsistence during travel days, totaling EC $3,554.98 from the National Lotteries Authority, NLA,” it stated.

In addition, the release observed that the NLA regularly funds Ministry of Youth Development and Sports (MYDS ) programmes, projects, and related activities.

“In keeping with the St. Lucia Government’s policy of fiscal prudence, the MYDS remains acutely aware that our meager resources must be managed for maximum efficiency, and benefit to the constituents we serve, and we will continue to do so,” the release added.

Attached with the Ministry release were supporting documents, including e-ticket confirmation, and a letter from the Chairman of the National Lotteries Authority confirming that FIFA would cover airfare and accommodation costs, and requesting meals and subsistence for Casimir’s trip.

Also attached were hotel confirmation and an entry permit.

