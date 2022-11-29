Ministry of Health holds lecture as part of tourism month

Black Immigrant Daily News

A Lecture is being held by the ministry of tourism today as part of activities for tourism month.

It will focus on the topic “Rethinking Tourism, Forging Linkages for Economic Sustainability”.

Communications Manager at the Ministry of Tourism, Jewelene Charles-Scott is inviting persons to attend the lecture which can be used an opportunity for networking with tourism stakeholders.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CHARLES-SCOTT-INVITATION.mp3

Today’s lecture is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm at the NIS conference Room.

