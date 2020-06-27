Micheal Martin to take over as Irish prime minister in grand coalition

Micheal Martin is set to take over as Ireland’s new prime minister Saturday at the helm of the nation’s first grand coalition, replacing Leo Varadkar in what will be a rotating premiership. The Irish parliament will elect Martin, 59, as prime minister in Dublin, four months after a general election failed to produce a clear winner, after the Green Party voted on Friday to enter government with the nation’s traditional powerhouses, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. Lawmakers will meet in a convention center in the city’s docklands instead of its usual home in the city center to allow social distancing. Martin will lead the country until December 2022 when Varadkar is due to replace him in an accord…