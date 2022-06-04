Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey Breakup After Dating For 1 Year, Twitter Reacts

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey relationship is over after a year together.

The actor and his model girlfriend have reportedly broken up after a year of dating. Michael B. Jordan, 35, and Lori Harvey, 25, have been dating for about a year and a half. All appeared well with the couple, who first started dating around Thanksgiving 2020, just a month after she ended her relationship with rapper Future.

People Magazine reported on Saturday afternoon that a source close to the couple confirmed that the pair broke up but are not coping so well with the decision.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the source says. “They still love each other.”

The source also hinted at what might be behind the break-up, noting that Jordan, who recently purchased a $12 million home was ready to take the relationship to the next level.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,” the celebrity site’s source continues, while adding that he got to a comfortable place with her and let his guard down.

None of them has confirmed the news, but their social media accounts have not been updated since three weeks ago, and oddly enough, Lori has removed most of the photos of Jordan.

Jordan’s feed, however, does have quite a few photos of him and his “turtle,” with one from Valentine’s Day with the caption “I Love You.”

The last time Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were spotted publicly was at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party in Beverly Hills hosted on March 27. That event was also coincidentally the first time the couple stepped out on the red carpet together.

Lori Harvey & Michael B Jordan / Instagram

It’s unclear when the break-up occurred, but Harvey has shared her solo appearance at several functions over the last few weeks, including a Cannes Film Festival appearance on May 17.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in November 2021.

They confirmed they were dating in early 2021 after months of speculations. Jordan was the one who spoke about the relationship and how safe he felt with Harvey. The actor also opened up about learning to deal with fame and the negative that comes with it but revealed that he is now in a happy place.

Jordan again professed his love publicly as he, in another April 2021 interview, spoke about his relationship with Harvey.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” the Creed actor said while adding that he was pretty happy.

Lori is famously known as the step daughter of comedian Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Harvey’s biological daughter. Her dating history included the likes of Bad Boy CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs, she was also linked to his son Justin Combs, Trey Songz, and she dated Future right before Michael B. Jordan.

She spoke about her relationship in September 2021 as she spoke about what she loved about Jordan the most and how they worked together.

“We just really balance each other,” she said on The Real. “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘When you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation.”

Michael B. Jordan wowed Harvey (and the girls of the world) with his outlandish gestures of affection which included renting out an aquarium for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner and lavish presents.

Lori Harvey also spoke about his efforts in the relationship.

“He listens to me and the things that I say that I want, and he really makes an effort,” adding that he is “really good at all the big things” like “Valentine’s Day, birthdays, all that, but it’s the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special.”

In the meantime, fans on Twitter have been sharing their reactions to Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s split. Most folks seemed to be in total shock as one of their favorite celebrity couples came to an abrupt end.

“I feel like Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey are a ‘right person, wrong time’ situation. That’s a difficult age gap & when one person is ready and the other person isn’t, it can really affect the relationship. Oh well, I hope they’re both okay,” one fan wrote.

“Future is already sliding in Lori Harvey’s DM from the moment he heard the news, and Diddy somewhere with Yung Miami wondering whats his next move,” another person wrote.