Metro Boomin Taps Young Thug, Gunna & 21 Savage For ‘Heroes & Villain’

The wait is finally over as Metro Boomin released his sophomore album, Heroes & Villain, after a 4-year hiatus.

The project pays homage to Pink Floyd’s classic rock album Wish You Were Here, released in 1975, with Metro’s album cover homaging the man on fire image on Floyd’s album cover. On Instagram, the artist’s cover shows himself on two sides, with one of his images on fire as it shook the hand of the other man.

“Must be [two] sides,” the super producer wrote on Instagram as he announced the album.

Days before the album cover was shared, the producer released an opening video similar to a movie trailer that featured award-winning actor Morgan Freeman and LaKeith Stanfield, who is seen setting fires to the city of Metropolis.

In the meantime, the album also has a star-studded lineup with 21 Savage, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, and YSL’s Young Thug and Gunna, who are both incarcerated for RICO in Atlanta. On Instagram, fans who reacted to the album cover included Don Toliver, who left the wrapped-up heart emoji, HitKidd who said, “Every hero needs a Villian,” Toosie, Offset, Future, LeBron James, The Weeknd, and many others.

Metro Boomin became famous following his collaborative projects with the likes of 21 Savage, among others. Heroes & Villains is his sophomore solo album following the award-winning ‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes’ released in 2018.

Heroes & Villain

On his Instagram Story, the artist revealed full-scale marketing for the current album, which also included the featured artists as part of a comic book similar to the DC Comics era.

As for the track list, John Legend opens the album with “On Time,” followed by The Weeknd and 21 Savage on “Creepin’.” 21 Savage also features on several tracks- “Niagara Falls,” and “Walk’ Em Down.” Late Migos rapper Takeoff, who also appears in one of the comic book-styled photos, is featured on “Feel the Fiyaaaah” with A$AP Rocky, while Gunna is on “All the Money” and Young Thug is also solo on “Metro Spider,” and he joins Travis Scott on “Trance.”

Metro Boomin’s latest project comes amid the producer’s pain and loss following the death of his mother earlier this year during a tragic domestic violence incident.

The producer has been very open and transparent about dealing with his loss, writing on Instagram Stories days ago, “Every day I feel like I’m dying slow. Not living, just existing until the day God calls me back home too.”