Menell To Take The Stage As Legacy Calypso – Independence Edition Returns – St. Lucia Times

The stage is set for another riveting evening of scintillating vintage Calypso music on Saturday February 18, 2023.

The highly anticipated “Legacy Calypso – Independence Edition,” returns for the 6th installment and is once again expected to be one of the highlights for Saint Lucia’s independence celebrations.

“Last year was clearly one of the most exciting events on the independence calendar and this year’s event will raise the bar even higher,” organizers say.

The Legacy magic this year will comprise calypso legends, young rising stars, a regional icon as well as a few surprises.

Fans have been clamouring for the return to the stage of one of Saint Lucia’s most loved and revered calypsonians and “Legacy Calypso” is honoured this year to be the one answering that call.

As part of this year’s impressive cast Legacy Calypso will feature the grand return of four times Calypso Monarch Queen Menell to the stage.

Organizers are calling on calypso lovers to come out and celebrate Menell’s triumphant return on Saturday February 18, as well as her resilience and success.

With every event, Legacy Calypso has offered patrons something unique and fresh and this year will be no different. A thrilling mix of young rising stars will hit the Legacy stage this year, presented in one package in a special production,” organizers say, without giving away too much ahead of the big night. Among the young Calypso stars will be Ti-Blacks, Redy and Oshun.

The Calypso icons are also back to thrill the National Cultural Centre audience; among them our legendary kings Invader, Ashanti, Mr. Brown and Alpha.

And of course, the Legacy formula will not be complete without the addition of another vintage calypsonian out of the Caribbean.

This year, King Short Shirt out of Antigua will scorch the Legacy stage with his respected repertoire which includes “J’ouvert Rhythm”, “Nobody Go Run Me”, and “Tourist Leggo,” as well as other hits from his bag of seven road march titles and fifteen Calypso Monarch crowns.

Showtime is 8 PM at the National Cultural Centre and patrons are urged to get their tickets early, as this is expected to be another sold out event.

Early bird tickets are EC$70 and are available at Steve’s Barber Shop and the Wave. Regular tickets are EC$80.

“Legacy Calypso – Independence Edition,” a night of nostalgia and non-stop excitement is supported by the National Independence Committee.

The event is sponsored by KFC, Republic Bank, Lucelec, Piton Beer, Crystal Clear Water and First Citizens Investment Services.

SOURCE: Legacy Calypso

