Men found with gun, ammunition in car

Inter-Agency Task Force officers arrested three men with a quantity of ammunition and a gun during an anti-crime exercise on Thursday morning.

According to a police report, police stopped a white AD Wagon motor with the three men inside at the corner of Duke and George Streets, Port of Spain around 10.30.

The three men, of Marabella, Chaguanas and Carapichaima, were arrested and will be charged soon.

During a search, police found and seized one Colt revolver loaded with three rounds of ammunition.

In the Tobago Division, a 52-year-old Bon Accord man was sentenced to six months’ hard labour, after he appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate on Thursday, charged with larceny of a bulletproof vest.

Desle “Singh” Williams pleaded guilty before Magistrate Indar Jagroo to stealing the vest on February 6, the police report said.

