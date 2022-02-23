Megan Thee Stallion Shared Text Messages Of Tory Lanez Apologizing, Pardi Steps In

Megan Thee Stallion also dug into Tory Lanez as she shared a never-before-seen screenshot of phone message exchanges between her and the Canadian rapper, apparently after the shooting.

The messages are dated Sunday, July 12 at 8:59 PM, with texts Megan claims are from Tory. “Meg I know you prolly never gone to talk to me again,” the series of five messages begin.

“But I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I was just too drunk,” two more messages read. It added, “None the less shit should have never happened and I can’t change what I did. I just feel horrible,” the final message read.

The Houston rapper also added a caption as she called out Tory for lying.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez seemingly responded to Megan as he explained that he had apologized for cheating on and not shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

“Good D*ck had me f****ing 2 best friends….. and I got caught,” the Toronto singer said on Twitter.

“That’s what I apologized 4 ….it’s sick how u spun it tho….” He added.

Tory Lanez’s attorney Shawn Holley at the preliminary hearing held on December 15 last year in cross-examining the lead detective on the case, suggested that Megan’s police statement right after the incident hinted that there was a fight with another woman before the shooting.

Holley’s case theory seems to point at Megan’s best friend Kelsey as being the perpetrator that shot Megan and that it wasn’t Lanez.

The attorney also said that police bodycam footage on the night of the incident has Lanez saying he was just “trying to protect my girl,” when asked what happened and further suggested that he and Megan were intimately involved.

According to the lawyer, Megan Thee Stallion alleged fight with Kelsey Nicole, her former best friend, started after Nicole discovered Megan was having an intimate relationship with Tory Lanez. Nicole and Tory Lanez was reportedly romantically linked.

The lawyer had also cross-examined the detective, who clarified that Kelsey had gun powder residue on her hand. However, what’s not clear is whether the residue could have gotten there because she was in proximity to the actual shooter.

Megan Thee Stallion, Pardison Fontaine

The trial has boiled down to whom the shooter is, with Megan insisting that it was Tory who did while the Toronto artist has entered a denial that he did not shoot her.

In the meantime, it seems that Megan’s current partner Pardi is not taking too kindly to Tory’s behavior towards Megan.

“@torylanez put the phone dwn let’s link.. you n me…ain’t nothin to talk about,” he said in defense of Megan.

Lanez also had a reply for Pardi.

“…[email protected] we’ve had this encounter.. u did nothing…put ya phone down big fella….”

In the meantime, Megan also replied to Tory’s tweet claiming he was sleeping with two best friends.

“f****g two best friends….n***a U SHOT ME YOU KNOW WHAT YOU WERE APOLOGIZING FOR. YOU KEEP PUTTING A NARRATIVE OUT THAT MY AND MY FRIEND FELL OUT ABT YOU AND THAT’S NOT TRUE. WHY ARE YOU SKIPPING OVER THE SHOOTING JUST ADMIT YOU SHOT ME! BC SHE DEFINITELY AINT DO IT AND I AINT SHOOT MY DAMN SELF,” Megan wrote on Instagram.