Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Pardison Over Cheating Claims

Megan Thee Stallion says she’s curious as to why her lyrics are “bothering” people so badly, and she also sent shots at Pardison Fontaine, suggesting that he was lying because he was bothered by the lyrics, which did not name anyone.

While on Instagram Live on Wednesday, the Hot Girl Coach broke her silence for the first time as she addressed Pardi’s cheating rumors and also who has maintained that he is innocent and did not shoot her in 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion has been getting a lot of unnecessary hate since releasing “Cobra” weeks ago, as she mentioned that she caught a man cheating in the bed she lies in. Many speculated that she was talking about Pardison Fontaine, who has since used the moment to get attention for his fledgling career as a rapper.

“I don’t know what that means; I don’t want to keep this long. I know people are gonna chop this up the way they want to chop it up and twist my words to mean something else, but I feel like I’m Megan Thee Stallion; I just want to be Megan Thee Stallion. I just want to drop my music, I just want to shake my a$$ with the hotties, I just want to have as much fun as I used to with this sh*t but it seems that every time I take a step forward to heal and do something different mfers be like no, ‘come back. Get ya a$$ back to this negativity…” the “Savage” rapper said.

According to Megan, her past was “deleted” when she got into a relationship.

“I was sat the f**k down, I was sat I was seated. I was very much happy where I was at. If this man is saying I didn’t cheat on her, I didn’t do that, well, why the f**k are you responding to me? Do you know how many n***as y’all done claim I f**k with why are answering? Why are you trying to make that shoe fit? If you said, it wasn’t you getting your d*ck sucked in the spot I was sleeping, if you say it wasn’t true, why the hell is you dissing me? Like, what the f**k is going on? Why are you talking on me? If you say, I wasn’t talking to you? You just wanted to find a reason to bash me; it seems very strategic,” Megan slammed Pardi.

Megan’s response came after Pardi appeared on the Breakfast Club on Wednesday, saying his love for Megan changed after she “lied” to him.

“I feel like it made me definitely have to second guess where we was at that time. It did damage. Internally, I don’t know if it made us break apart, but it definitely did a blow to me,” he said.

“That one line made people not want to interview me,” Pardi continues. “Y’all know me, y’all know me for a long time. I’ve never been a bad person. Never been painted in any type of way, never in the media at all. One, it hurt me personally, and two, it tarnished my image. It tarnished who I was as a person.”