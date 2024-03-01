Meek Mill Crashes His GMC Truck Amid Criticisms Over Diddy Allegations

Meek Mill continues to have a rough week. The Dreamchasers rapper shared he was involved in a serious car crash on Friday (March 1) following a week-long social media back and forth between himself and DJ Akademiks over allegations he was mentioned in a new lawsuit brought against Diddy by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

The Philadelphia native says he is being targeted by Akademiks and some folks in a broader plot to sabotage his career as he was getting ready to release new music. Although the hip hop commentator initially said he didn’t think Meek Mill was gay, he still urged the rapper to clear his name on the matter.

Embattled hip hop mogul Diddy was hit with another lawsuit over alleged sexual assault, and this time, more celebrities are being pulled into the fold. The controversial suit was filed by producer Rodney Jones, who claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder not only touched him inappropriately on more than one occasion but also showed him explicit videos, among other damning accusations. Jones also disclosed the names of two other celebrities, including Stevie J, who he alleges that he saw having sex with another man.

The identities of some of the celebrities were redacted in legal documents that were released to the public, but social media detectives saw enough clues to figure out their identities. One of the redacted persons was described as “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj,” leading fans to speculate that it could be Meek Mill since he famously dated the Trinidadian rapper after her breakup with Safaree Samuels, whom she dated for twelve years. Safaree famously blamed Meek for the split, saying the rapper allegedly told Nicki he cheated on her.

The other redacted celebrity is rumored to be Usher. Legal documents stated that he performed at the Super Bowl and had a successful Las Vegas residency. While Usher has not responded to the allegations, Meek Mill took to X, where he vehemently denied ever being involved with Diddy and sought to dispel any speculations that he is gay. Meek also got into a heated beef with DJ Akademiks, who helped popularize the rumors when he spoke about it on his Twitch Livestream.

Capping off a bad week for Meek, it seems he got a little banged up in a car accident on Friday. The “All Eyes On You” rapper shared a photo of his crashed GMC truck.

via Meek Mill IG/X

“God telling don’t crash out for the bustas,” he wrote in a message. “Ima listen sh*t knocked me out lol… gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh.”

Meek Mill later wrote in a comment on X that he was okay after some fans started messaging him with inquiries. “Stop asking me if I’m straight I’m just gonna play it raw how the world is … I’m blessed I’m okay but I ain’t hearing nothing good looking!” he wrote.