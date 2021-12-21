Meagan Good’s Husband Pastor DeVon Franklin Files For Divorce After 9 Years

DeVon Franklin files divorce documents from his wife of 9 years, actress Meagan Good.

The news came as a shocker on Tuesday that the couple who has been married for nine years is on the path to divorce after Franklin filed a petition for dissolution of marriage this week. Legal documents reportedly show that the petition was filed on December 20th at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, The Blast reported.

The couple got married in 2012 but did not have children. Megan Good, 40, is in the prime of her acting career, while Franklin, 43, is a Hollywood producer, best-selling author, and motivational speaker.

The power couple has often been quoted as a success story by their fans as they are not only devoted Christians, but they also promote the Christian way of waiting for sex until marriage and their co-written book “The Wait,” a New York Times best-seller, tells their story of waiting.

On the other hand, the news of their divorce stunned fans of the actress as there was no prior sign that the couple’s relationship was in distress, and each appeared loving and sweet to the other up to recently.

Earlier in December, DeVon Franklin was seen promoting his wife’s Amazon Prime Video hit series “Harlem,” which premiered on Friday, December 3.

The producer was not at her premiere event in New York, however, but sent best wishes on Instagram.

In an Instagram story, he wrote, “so proud of my love!”

He also captioned a teaser of the upcoming show- “Y’all not ready for this!!! I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem @Harlemonprime!!”

He added. “It streams on DEC 3rd on @amazonprimevideo P.S. this will be your new favorite show…sex in the city has nothing on #harlem.”

Megan also responded to the messages saying, “My Loooove .. thank you Heart’ah’smilin. Love you!”

While there are speculations about what might have led to the divorce, fans have been rehashing previous conversations by the pair. One, in particular, stuck out Megan had spoken about getting ready to have children.

During an interview with Essence Magazine, she said she wanted to be fit before having children so she could snap back well.

“I’m trying to really get in shape,” Meagan Good said at the time. “And I’m trying to get ready for babies. I’m trying to be in the best shape of my life so that I can start from a good point and be in a good place when I get in the gym after that.”

Meagan Good had also spoken about her mothering skills on The Real in early 2020 prior to the Essence interview, saying she wanted to take her time.

“I’m going to take my time,” Good stated at the time. She revealed in said interview that she has a hairless cat and a few years back she had a pair of monkeys, so she’s now waiting until the right time.

Neither of the pair has publicly responded to news of the divorce.