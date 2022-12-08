Mayor announces measures to ease traffic congestion in Falmouth Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Trelawny Municipal Corporation has announced that renovation of the rundown transportation centre along Thorpe Street in Falmouth is now complete and ready to facilitate parking of the public passenger vehicles operating between the town and southern parts of the parish.

Falmouth Mayor and Chairman of the municipal corporation, Colin Gager, explained that the move is designed to alleviate the heavy traffic congestion that is expected in the town as the Yuletide season approaches.

Gager also explained that no parking will be permitted along Thorpe Street.

He also warned that no vending will be allowed in Water Square, the town centre.

He said the police and other stakeholders are all on board with the new arrangements for the town, and he appealed to motorists and vendors for their cooperation.

“We are asking that the people cooperate with us. We (are) asking for that. Taxi men, please cooperate, sellers please cooperate.

“We will not tolerate any food items inside the square or clothes items. Those belong to the market compound and there is enough space there,” the mayor said.

NewsAmericasNow.com