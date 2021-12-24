Matige opkomst heeft geen invloed op doel atletenforum

Matige opkomst heeft geen invloed op doel atletenforum
“Wij hadden gehoopt op een betere participatie, maar met degenen die er waren hebben wij ons doel toch kunnen bereiken.” Hoewel de opkomst niet optimaal is geweest, is Sunayna Wahi van de sporterscommissie van het Surinaams Olympisch Comité (SOC) toch tevreden met het verloop van het ‘Atletenforum 2021’ woensdag in Olympic House.
