World News
Marxist-leaning Dissanayake takes early lead in Sri Lanka presidential vote
22 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
Video Duration 02 minutes 54 seconds 02:54
Second round of vote-counting between Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa to determine the winner of Sri Lanka’s presidential election.
No candidate secured 50 percent of the vote required to secure an outright victory.
No candidate secured 50 percent of the vote required to secure an outright victory.
Related News
10 September 2024
Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei’s attacker dies in hospital
05 September 2024
Russia warns response to US sanctions on RT will make ‘everyone shudder’
21 September 2024
UN warns escalating Israel-Hezbollah violence risks devastating conflict
21 September 2024