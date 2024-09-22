interCaribbean launches new Tortola flights From farm to fork: improving nutrition in the Caribbean Cloud Carib New Hosting Node on GoChain Network Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 937  Parkland Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid Parkland announces date of 2022 first quarter results and virtual Annual General Meeting
World News

Marxist-leaning Dissanayake takes early lead in Sri Lanka presidential vote 

22 September 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Skip linksSkip to Content

blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,

Video Duration 02 minutes 54 seconds 02:54

Second round of vote-counting between Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa to determine the winner of Sri Lanka’s presidential election.
No candidate secured 50 percent of the vote required to secure an outright victory.

 

Support us

Related News

10 September 2024

Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei’s attacker dies in hospital 

05 September 2024

Russia warns response to US sanctions on RT will make ‘everyone shudder’ 

21 September 2024

UN warns escalating Israel-Hezbollah violence risks devastating conflict 

21 September 2024

US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib slams racist image of her with exploding pager 