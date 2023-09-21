The content originally appeared on: Diario

“The passion of love, bursting into flame,

is more powerful than death, stronger than the grave.”

Song of songs 8:6

With heavy hearts,

we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Shirley.

She was a Cherished wife, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many.

Martina Shirley Moore Agarwal

*30.01.1948 – †15.09.2023

For those who wish to pay their respects and bid a final farewell,

there will be an open reception held the evening prior to the private funeral:

Friday, September 22nd, 20236:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Olive Tree en Bernhardstraat 134-136 San Nicolas

In honoring the family’s wishes for a private farewell,

we will be holding an intimate and private funeral service on Saturday,

September 23rd. We kindly ask for your understanding and respect

for our family’s need for privacy during this solemn time.

Vinod Agarwal

Sanjay

Arun

Farah & Arjen

Vin & Jens