Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. July 17, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday July 17, 2020:

Thor Björnsson, who played The Mountain in HBO’s Game of Thrones and two-time Super Bowl champion former NFL linebacker James Harrison have teamed up to Launch the Champions + Legends CBD.

The British Virgin Islands has said Yes to medical cannabis, but No to adult use.

Jamaica has become the first country in the Caribbean to launch seven standards for adaptation, which will provide guidelines and safeguards to protect consumers as well as assist companies with positioning their cannabis operations for the export market.

Toronto-headquartered Ramm Pharma, a company with medical cannabis manufacturing operations in Uruguay, said the Peruvian Ministry of Health approved its Epifractán 5% CBD product “for sale in pharmacies throughout the country.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) this week approved hemp regulatory plans from Minnesota, Tennessee and Puerto Rico.

Canopy Growth Corp. is set to offer a new line of cannabis infused beverages as part of a strategy to attract new cannabis consumers with a substitute for alcoholic beverages.

Companies racing to develop cannabis-based health products say cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabis-derived compounds are emerging as promising new tools to prevent oral health issues such as plaque and gingivitis.

Three cannabis edibles, drinkables, and mixers to beat the summer heat this week according to Leafly are: Chil. mixers, Kiva Camino gummies and NUG Pops.

And three marijuana stocks to look for this week are: Nextech AR Solutions Corp (Canada) (QB), Cresco Labs (CRLBF) and Curaleaf (CURLF).

