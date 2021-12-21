Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Goes No. 1 On Hot 100 For 3rd Time

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continues to rack up accolades as it returns to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The song was predicted to rise to the top spot after the end of thanksgiving as it is a holiday favorite on streaming platforms.

Last week the song sat in the No. 2 spot, and its continued performance marks its sixth consecutive week atop the Hot 100. According to Billboard on Monday, the single is the first in the chart’s history to have three runs in the ranking.

The song, which is almost a cult classic for fans of holiday music, was released on Carey’s album ‘Merry Christmas’ in 1994.

Almost 25 years since it has been around, the song hit the Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time in December 2017 and after that rose to No. 1 in 2019 and December 2020.

So far, Carey’s songs and a few other holiday classics dominate the top 10, with Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” rising to No. 2 and Wham!’s “Last Christmas” returning to No. 9 on the top 10 of the Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Carey’s song had 37.6 million U.S. streams (up 16%) and 26.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 7%) and sold 7,400 downloads (up 7%) for December 10-16, according to MRC Data.

Since its release, it racked up 4.3 billion plays in radio audience, 1.4 billion streams, and 3.7 million in download sales.

Additionally, the latest movements of the song atop Hot 100 means that the singer now has a record-extending 85th week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, the best since the inception of the Hot 100’s inception in 1958.