Marchand Football League Denounces SLFA Suspension Decision – St. Lucia Times News

The Marchand Football League (MFL) is disappointment in the decision by the St Lucia Football Association (SLFA) to suspend Marchand from all footballing activities and its refusal to recognize the interim executive that has been duly established to manage the affairs of the League.

On Monday November 21, 2022 the affiliates of the Marchand Football League received an email from the General Secretary of the St. Lucia Football Association Mr. Victor Reid informing of the resignation of officers of the Executive of the Marchand Football League.

The email stated inter alia that, “I have received letters of resignation from the President, Secretary and 1st Vice President of the Marchand Football League which takes effect immediately….”

Based on this email, and in accordance with the constitution of the Marchand Football League, the Second Vice President of the Marchand Football League Ms. Emily Remy assumed the responsibility of President.

The General Secretary was informed of this development via email on the same day as well as the new President’s intention to seek the assistance of the affiliates to manage the affairs of the league.

He was also advised to activate the election commission/committee as three days prior he had received nominations for the League’s election which is slated to take place December 03, 2022.

In response to this email, the General Secretary advised the new President to desist from moving forward with appointing an interim committee.

After careful consideration and guided by the Marchand Football League constitution, the new President called an emergency meeting of affiliated clubs on November 22nd 2022, to discuss what had transpired and to chart the way forward.

That meeting was attended by three quarters of the majority which constitute a quorum and an interim body was elected to fill in the vacant positions as a means of assisting in the management of the League’s affairs.

Most pressing was the continuity of the League’s representative team in the SLFA Island Cup Tournament which was slated to play Mabouya on Wednesday 23rd, November, 2022 at 8:15 pm. The General Secretary again was informed of the actions taken via email dated 23rd November, 2022.

In a memo dated 24th November 2022, Mr. Reid stated that the interim executive was unconstitutional on the basis that the resignation of one of the former members did not take effect until November 25th, 2022.

He further stated that MFL had been placed on administrative suspension from all footballing activities.

As General Secretary of the St Lucia Football Association, Mr. Reid must be aware that the SLFA constitution defines the scope of authority and rights and duties of the Leagues and group.

According to the SLFA constitution Article 15 paragraph B, the affiliated groups of SLFA shall take all decisions on any matter regarding their membership independently of any external body. This obligation applies regardless of their corporate structure.

The constitution of the Marchand League Article 21 Paragraph B states clearly that the Second Vice President shall act as President in the absence of the President and 1st Vice President.

The Marchand Football Leagues makes it clear that the election of the interim executive was in full compliance with the League’s constitution and was initiated only after written communication from the St Lucia Football Association.

Given the current situation, the question now arises of what will become of Sabina Charles-Kirton – the Marchand Football League’s intended nominee for the St Lucia Football Association President in elections scheduled for February 2023.

Due to the discrepancies in the information received from the SLFA General Secretary and the suspension of our league, the Marchand Football League has now sought the guidance of legal counsel to determine the way forward.

In the meantime, the Marchand Football League calls on the St Lucia Football Association to allow good sense to prevail and reverse this unfortunate, unconstitutional, and ill-advised decision.

SOURCE: Marchand Football League

