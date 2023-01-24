Man’s body found near Felicity public cemetery

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

An unidentified man was found shot to death on the road not too far from the Felicity cemetery on Tuesday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

HOMICIDE Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are investigating the shooting death of a man near a cemetery in Chaguanas on Tuesday morning.

The victim was mot identified up to press time.

Police received a report about the body and went to Union Village where they found it on the roadside near the Felicity public cemetery at around 8 am.

The victim was found lying on his back, clad in a t-shirt and a pair of short pants.

When Newsday visited the area, a group of people who were near the cemetery said they were unaware that a murder had taken place. They said they did not see or hear anything.

Anyone with information on the murder can call any police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.

NewsAmericasNow.com