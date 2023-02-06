Man’s body found in Penal with hands tied

Black Immigrant Daily News

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) and South Western Division police are investigating the murder of a man whose decomposed body was found in Penal on Sunday.

The body was found on Sunday night in a bushy area off Jagroop Trace, Penal Rock Road, with the hands tied.

Up to Monday, the victim remained unidentified.

Anyone with information on the crime can call the Penal police station at 647- 8888 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.

Investigations are ongoing.

