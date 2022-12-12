Man, unable to afford new drone, turns 8 sticks into flying device Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Man, unable to afford new drone, turns 8 sticks into flying device Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Police: Golfer bit off man’s nose in argument over game

Jamaica weather: Trough to remain across country over next few days

Man, unable to afford new drone, turns 8 sticks into flying device

PNP declares Dec 12 Portia Simpson Miller Day as former PM turns 77

UWI law faculty warns Bail Act could be unconstitutional

St Mary cops warn business owners to be weary of who they employ

Jamaican ‘John Doe’ gets four years for obstructing deportation in US

I’ve Got Magic does the trick in Caymanas feature

Christmas in custody for Kingston Tech student on murder charge

PM says there could be hurdles for some in diaspora to vote in Jamaica

Monday Dec 12

14?C
World News
Loop News

48 minutes ago

Vrp013107 Bc94e33757a04107ad666e38df4db50f 1080i50essence

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A man turned eight bamboo sticks into a flying drone that costs 11 GBP in eastern China.

Zhao was devastated when he flew his expensive drone into a tree and smashed it into pieces, so he thought he would just build a new one in Shandong province.

He said he could not afford to replace it so he took materials from his backyard and shopped online for other parts before finally finishing the DIY electronic.

Footage shows the invention’s test flight with the drone’s engines starting up before it zoomed up into the air at high speed.

Zhao bought its motors, propellers, driving equipment, and electronic remote controls for just CNY 100 (?11) from a website.

Instead of expensive injection moulded bodywork, he tied together eight bamboo sticks. The device was able to fly smoothly and properly perform its basic functions, with a fake camera for aesthetics.

“It has a camera but just for the aesthetic feeling. I plan to improve my design soon and I will add a real camera next time,” he said.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Police: Golfer bit off man’s nose in argument over game

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Trough to remain across country over next few days

Jamaica News

PNP declares Dec 12 Portia Simpson Miller Day as former PM turns 77

More From

Jamaica News

Mr Vegas celebrates gaining sociology/anthropology degree

Artiste thanks those who assisted him on the journey

Jamaica News

Four perish in crash on Palisadoes Road

A major collision occurred along the Palisadoes Road between Harbour View and the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Eastern Kingston on Sunday morning.

See also

Four people have so far reportedl

Jamaica News

Veteran broadcaster Henry ‘Busha’ Stennett has died

Henry Stennett, a former radio broadcaster renowned for his iconic voice on morning traffic reports on local radio, has died.

He passed away on Sunday morning after ailing for some time, reports h

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Sizzla’s burning of plaques raises concerns, questions

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is entertainer Sizzla Kalonji’s public burning of two plaques that were presented to him in commemoration of American rapper and pr

Jamaica News

Christmas in custody for Kingston Tech student on murder charge

The 17-year-old Kingston Technical High School female student who is charged with the recent death of her schoolmate, will not be home for Christmas.

This is after the teen was further remanded in

Jamaica News

Case of missing bag comes back to haunt Trelawny housekeeper

Twenty-year-old Joel Parkinson, a housekeeper of Greenside district in Falmouth, Trelawny, was on Wednesday of this week arrested and charged with housebreaking and larceny stemming from an incident i

NewsAmericasNow.com

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols