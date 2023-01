The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Barbados has recorded another shooting death.

A man was shot and died at the scene in Christ Church today, January 25, 2023.

Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told Loop News that the fatal shooting occurred around 1:30pm, today.

This shooting comes after a shooting incident last night about 7pm in St Barnabas, St Michael. The victim in last night’s incident was transported for medical attention.

