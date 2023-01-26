Man, shot dead, found in crashed car in Penal

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo

ONE of the 27 spent shells found at a murder scene in Debe on Wednesday night had the marking “TTPS,” which suggests it was issued by the police service.

The find was made at Wellington Road near Sub Office Trace, Debe, where the body of an unidentified man with gunshot wounds was found in a crashed car at around 10.30 pm.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) and CSI police recovered 26 spent 9 mm shells of which nine of them had the TTPS marking.

A driver reported to police that at around 10.10 pm, he was driving his car on Papourie Road in Debe. As he turned on to Wellington Road, two speeding cars, one a silver Nissan B15, overtook his car and went out of sight.

While driving, he heard a crash, then gunshots. He stopped his car and turned off the headlights.

He saw a Nissan B15 reversing along Wellington Road, and three people ran and got in the car. Two went to the back seat, and the third to the front passenger seat.

The car sped off on the bypass road near the Fun Splash Waterpark.

The police were contacted and acting Cpl Bhagwandeen, PCs Seelochan, Nabbie and Ragoonanan, and others from the Southern Division and the Homicide Bureau responded.

The police found the deceased in a red Hyundai Elantra which was found crashed into a utility pole. The victim, in the driver’s seat, was slumped onto the front passenger seat.

He was of Hispanic descent, fair-skinned in complexion, medium-built with a short curly hairstyle.

He was bare feet and wearing a yellow Armani short sleeve t-shirt, and short pants.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or the murder can call any police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.

NewsAmericasNow.com