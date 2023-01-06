Man seriously injured in WCD hit-and-run accident

Black Immigrant Daily News

Footage showing Todd and the vehicle just before contact

Days after 28-year-old Londale Todd was injured in a hit-and-run accident on the West Coast Demerara (WCD) roadway, the hunt for the driver who fled the scene is still ongoing.

Todd, a resident of Friendship on the East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Monday evening took his family to La Jalousie where they were taking photos at a park.

The man’s mother Ann Logan told this publication that while they were taking photos, her son eft them to go over the road where his car was parked.

Video footage shows a motorcar travelling at a fast rate, driving near the corner of the road when it collided with the man.

“He (Todd) said let us take out a family picture by a fountain but the place to sit was wet. So, he said he will go over to the car to get a rag. He crossed the bridge and everything and went to his car. All I head is a loud noise and I started screaming out to him,” Logan recalled.

The mother said she went over to her son, as he was lying in a pool of blood. The driver of the motorcar had already sped away. She did not get a view of the vehicle, since the tragedy unfolded in a split second.

“He was unconscious. I was calling and he wasn’t responding,” she recalled.

Todd was taken to the hospital with assistance from public-spirited citizens. An emergency surgery scheduled for Tuesday did not materialise. The man is suffering from serious injuries to his knee, head, and right-hand. As of Thursday, he regained consciousness but his condition is still serious.

Surveillance footage from the location has been under review to identify the car and driver involved.

“The Police is waiting for more footage but the person is in Essequibo. So, they have to wait until the person come before they could get the other footage,” the mother added.

NewsAmericasNow.com