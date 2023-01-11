Man injured in shooting at Haynesville Housing Area Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 34-year-old man is nursing gunshot wounds following a shooting incident at Haynesville Housing Area, St James on Tuesday night.

Around 8:20 pm, on Tuesday, January 10, Holetown Police received a report that a man was injured in the area of Bailey’s canteen.

A car reportedly drove into the Haynesville Housing area, and multiple gunshots were heard. The man, who has not been named, received injuries to his upper torso and was transported by private vehicle for medical attention.

According to the police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, the victim is stable.

Investigations are ongoing.

NewsAmericasNow.com