Man fined for allegedly providing misleading info to CIMA Loop Cayman Islands

According to an enforcement notice dated December 7, 2022, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (the “Authority”) imposed an administrative fine on Kevin David Poole in the amount of CI$14,700.

Based on the notice, it is alleged that in relation to conduct that occurred between 2020 and 2021, Mr Poole “knowingly or wilfully supplying false or misleading information to the Authority in relation to an application submitted to the Authority on behalf of a managed insurance company at the relevant time.”

The Authority reminds directors and officers of licensees of their legal obligations under the Insurance Act, 2010, and the Authority’s expectation that persons in a controlled function be candid and truthful in all their dealings with the Authority.