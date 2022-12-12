Man fined for allegedly providing misleading info to CIMA Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Man fined for allegedly providing misleading info to CIMA Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Cayman Connection hosting virtual Cayman Christmas Overseas event

Man fined for allegedly providing misleading info to CIMA

Opinion: Lottery referendum may carry political and other risks

Claim made against construction company for incomplete works

National Conservation Council general meeting next week

Police investigate fatal collision in George Town

CBC holiday operational hours for Sister Islands air cargo imports

Venture capital firm charged by SEC for fraudulent offering

Police reports show people being robbed outside their homes

One private member’s motion accepted, one rejected by govt

Monday Dec 12

26?C
Cayman News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

According to an enforcement notice dated December 7, 2022, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (the “Authority”) imposed an administrative fine on Kevin David Poole in the amount of CI$14,700.

Based on the notice, it is alleged that in relation to conduct that occurred between 2020 and 2021, Mr Poole “knowingly or wilfully supplying false or misleading information to the Authority in relation to an application submitted to the Authority on behalf of a managed insurance company at the relevant time.”

The Authority reminds directors and officers of licensees of their legal obligations under the Insurance Act, 2010, and the Authority’s expectation that persons in a controlled function be candid and truthful in all their dealings with the Authority.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Cayman Connection hosting virtual Cayman Christmas Overseas event

Cayman News

Man fined for allegedly providing misleading info to CIMA

World News

Hospitalisations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors

More From

Cayman News

Claim made against construction company for incomplete works

According to a writ of summons stamped by the Grand Court on December 8, 2022, the owners of a Crystal Harbour property (the “Plaintiffs) are demanding that a local construction company, Wendel Constr

Cayman News

Bryan named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year

Announcing the winners of The Caribbean Travel Awards 2023, the Caribbean Journal said that Minister of Tourism Kenneth Bryan had been named “Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year,” one of the twenty

Cayman News

Opinion: Lottery referendum may carry political and other risks

Politically, MPs could easily gain or lose blocks of voter support as a result of positions taken on lottery referendum

Cayman News

Police reports show people being robbed outside their homes

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said they are investigating three robberies which occurred last night, December 8, in George Town.

See also

According to the RCIPS, at about 7:50pm offic

Caribbean News

Cayman Islands to hold referendum on decriminalising marijuana

Lawmakers in the Cayman Islands have voted to hold a referendum on whether to decriminalise small amounts of marijuana and create a national lottery following a decades-long debate.

The government

World News

Caskets raffled off at Christmas party in the Philippines

This is the bizarre moment caskets were raffled off at a Christmas party for mortuary owners in the Philippines.

The expensive funeral accessories, with prices ranging from 40,000 PHP (?593) to two

NewsAmericasNow.com

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols