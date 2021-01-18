Sun Jan 17 , 2021
U.S. VP-Elect Kamala Harris on Sunday night delivered a special message to Caribbean Americans at a star-studded virtual global Caribbean inauguration celebration in her honor, conceptualized by Caribbean American entrepreneur and advocate, Felicia J. Persaud, and presented by Invest Caribbean and the Caribbean American Action Network, (CAAN).
