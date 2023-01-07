Man charged with rape, incidents involve minor under 16 Loop Cayman Islands

Man charged with rape, incidents involve minor under 16 Loop Cayman Islands
Saturday Jan 07

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that a 33 year old man of George Town has now been charged with two counts of rape.

According to the RCIPS, the incidents occurred in October and November 2022 and involve a child under 16.

The unnamed man remains in custody and is appearing in court on Monday, January 9.

