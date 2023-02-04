Man assaulted at bar, suffers head wounds and ends up in hospital Loop Cayman Islands

·2 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Man assaulted at bar, suffers head wounds and ends up in hospital Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Man assaulted at bar, suffers head wounds and ends up in hospital

Police warn public about vehicle thefts

Masked man carrying a machete escape with cash in GT robbery

Appreciation church service to be held on Sunday for frontline workers

What local & international orgs are doing for World Cancer Day, Feb 4

Partial road closure of Lawrence Boulevard on Sunday

Refusal of Residency & Employment Rights Certificate argued “unfair”

Man brandishes gun to other driver, later arrested by police

Sustainable Cayman brings awareness to World Wetlands Day

US Fed Reserve raise interest rates again, Cayman expected to follow

Saturday Feb 04

27?C
Cayman News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that shortly after 2:00am on February 4, officers responded to a report of an altercation at a bar on Shedden Road, east of Eastern Avenue.

Officers attended the location and observed a man who appeared to have been assaulted and received a wound to the back of the head. The other persons involved left the location prior to police arrival.

Emergency Services attended the location and transported the man to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for what appear to be serious injuries. He remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contactGeorge Town CID at 949-4222.

See also

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Man assaulted at bar, suffers head wounds and ends up in hospital

Sport

Man United beat Palace 2-1, Casemiro suspended after red

Sport

More misery for Liverpool after losing at Wolverhampton 3-0

NewsAmericasNow.com

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols