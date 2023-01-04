Man arrested for attempted murder for shooting at Marquee Plaza Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) previously reported that shots were fired at the Marquee Plaza on West Bay Road, where a man received a single gunshot wound to his torso area. As an update, police said that a 24-year-old man from West Bay has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

In addition to the attempted murder, the man was charged with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm.

He appeared in court today, Wednesday, January 4, where he was remanded in custody until Friday, January 6, when he will appear in the Grand Court.

NewsAmericasNow.com